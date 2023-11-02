Bank Nurse RGN by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Bank Registered General Nurse

£22.24 per hour plus benefits, uniform & paid DBS



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!





Wellington Vale is a stunning 80 bedded nursing, dementia and residential care home situated in Waterlooville.



We are looking for an experienced, dedicated Nurse (RGN) to work on an 'as and when' basis to cover day and night shifts.



You will ensure at all times the highest standards of clinical care is delivered to our residents. You will always be supported by a team of experienced care assistants and we offer full training and further career development.



We are looking for a RGN who has a clear understanding of caring for residents with Dementia related illness.



Essential Requirements:



You will require an active NMC Registration (PIN Number) and previous experience - management/supervisory experience is desirable.

You will need excellent written and oral communication skills and evidence of recent clinical practice.

You will have sound knowledge of NMC Code of conduct and standards and a keen awareness of the principle of Person Centred Care.







Desired:



* Minimum of 2 years' experience post qualification in a residential/nursing or NHS care setting.

* Awareness of Fundamental Standards End of Life Care knowledge and care giving.





