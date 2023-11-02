Support Worker by Voyage Care

Location: Burgess Hill



Pay Rate: £11.12



Shift Patterns: 7:30am-2:45pm, 2:30pm-9:45pm, 9:00am-4:15pm, 10:00am-8:00pm and waking nights 9:45pm-8:00am. (All staff are required to work 1 weekend on and 1 weekend off unless confirmed otherwise with the service manager).



About this Job -



Voyage Care are looking for a confident support worker with a passion for delivering outstanding care. You will be working with four male residents between the ages of 40-60 years old, they are all independent but need slight prompting. The residents have learning disabilities and Epilepsy. You will be working between 20-36.25 hours per week (7 - 12-hour shifts including a mixture of days, nights and weekends) making a positive difference to the lives of the people in our care at Rosewood. As a Support Worker you will be assisting them to lead independent and fulfilling lives; the people we support are at the heart of all we do. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things and try new activities. We ensure they reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours. Within this service personal care is required.



Voyage Care is a sector leading provider, with over 30 years' experience of specialist care and support. We support over 3,500 people with learning disabilities, autism, brain injuries and other complex needs across the UK.



So what can voyage care do for you?



Your benefits



Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:



Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay Pay increases between roles Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card Enhanced family leave Free 24/7 external counselling service Access to external Wagestream app Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications Pension scheme and life assurance Long service awards Refer a friend bonuses

"Recommend a Friend Scheme which rewards £500 to £2000 T&C apply"



"At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues and we're proud to offer excellent pay rates across all of our services (a minimum of £10 per hour) as well as enhanced overtime payments and enhanced evening and weekend payments."



What qualities and attributes are we looking for?



Genuine desire to make a positive difference in people's lives

Excellent verbal and written communication

Good team player

Ability to provide a trusting and stimulating environment

Passionate about empowering service user's independence





The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We are therefore looking for Support Workers with previous experience who can hit the ground running. However, we will still provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So, make a great career move.



"COVID19 safety is important to us all, we support our staff and the people we support to stay safe by wearing correct PPE, including Type IIR Fluid Resistant Surgical Masks (FRSM), aprons and gloves at all times. We have a in-house team that ensures that all of our services have plenty of PPE at all times. All care and support is carried out following the latest Government guidance. Our aim is to keep you and the people we support safe."



Here at Voyage Care we like to EMPOWER each other, work TOGETHER, continue to be HONEST, to lead in OUTSTANDING quality and always be SUPPORTIVE.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



** Should your employment with Voyage Care terminate for any reason within the first 3 months of your employment start date, the full cost of the DBS will be repayable back to us. Deducted from your final salary



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

