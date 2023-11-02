Support Worker by Voyage Care

Genuine desire to make a positive difference in people's lives

Excellent verbal and written communication

Good team player

Ability to provide a trusting and stimulating environment

Passionate about empowering service user's independence

Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:



Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay Pay increases between roles Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card Enhanced family leave Free 24/7 external counselling service Access to external Wagestream app Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications Pension scheme and life assurance Long service awards Refer a friend bonuses

Crawley£11.12 per hourAs a Support Worker you will be assisting them to lead independent and fulfilling lives; the people we support are at the heart of all we do. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things and try new activities. We ensure they reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours. Within this service personal care is required.Voyage Care is a sector leading provider, with over 30 years' experience of specialist care and support. We support over 3,500 people with learning disabilities, autism, brain injuries and other complex needs across the UK."Recommend a Friend Scheme which rewards £500 to £2000 T&C apply""At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues and we're proud to offer excellent pay rates across all of our services (a minimum of £10 per hour) as well as enhanced overtime payments and enhanced evening and weekend payments."







Here at Voyage Care we like to EMPOWER each other, work TOGETHER, continue to be HONEST, to lead in OUTSTANDING quality and always be SUPPORTIVE.We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.** Should your employment with Voyage Care terminate for any reason within the first 3 months of your employment start date, the full cost of the DBS will be repayable back to us. Deducted from your final salary* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010