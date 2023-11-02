Deputy Chef by Future Care Group
a day agoPosted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Deputy Chef
Chestnut View Care Home, GU27 1LD
Full time hours 30 per week
Pay rate per hour £14
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
We are recruiting for a Deputy Chef to join our team at Chestnut View- part of a leading care provider group. We have a good CQC rating and exceptional reviews on the carehome.co.uk website, but don't just take our word for it, go online and take a look.
Rewards and Benefits:
Career Development and personal growth
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme
- Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
Health & wellbeing
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money
- £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
- Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- Free car parking
The Role
- Food Preparation to serve hot and cold meals, as and when required according to the menu and resident preference.
- Provide for special dietary requirements where necessary with a variety and nutritional balance, also take into account the preferences of individual residents needs,
- Responsibility to organise and purchasing of groceries and other goods.
- Prepare and store food, according to requirements set by the Environmental Health Regulations.
- Allocating and coordinating the work of Kitchen Assistant
- Managing a busy kitchen
- Setting and presenting daily menus and special events
- Ordering and monitoring supplies in line with a budget
Job - Requirements
- NVQ Level 2 or 3 in Food & Hygiene or Catering Services,
- Awareness of COSHH
- Be aware of, and adhere to the Home's policy in relation to Health and Safety at Work Act reporting any situations or incidents which cause risk or injury
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
