Deputy Chef by Future Care Group
St Cloud care
Haslemere
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Other
Fully remote

Deputy Chef

Chestnut View Care Home, GU27 1LD

Full time hours 30 per week

Pay rate per hour £14

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.

We are recruiting for a Deputy Chef to join our team at Chestnut View- part of a leading care provider group. We have a good CQC rating and exceptional reviews on the carehome.co.uk website, but don't just take our word for it, go online and take a look.

Rewards and Benefits:

Career Development and personal growth

  • Ongoing personal and professional development programme
  • Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
  • Online learning resources
  • Fully funded apprenticeships
  • Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing

  • Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money

  • £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
  • Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
  • Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks

  • Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
  • Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
  • Free hot meals at work
  • Free uniform
  • Free car parking

The Role

  • Food Preparation to serve hot and cold meals, as and when required according to the menu and resident preference.
  • Provide for special dietary requirements where necessary with a variety and nutritional balance, also take into account the preferences of individual residents needs,
  • Responsibility to organise and purchasing of groceries and other goods.
  • Prepare and store food, according to requirements set by the Environmental Health Regulations.
  • Allocating and coordinating the work of Kitchen Assistant
  • Managing a busy kitchen
  • Setting and presenting daily menus and special events
  • Ordering and monitoring supplies in line with a budget


Job - Requirements

  • NVQ Level 2 or 3 in Food & Hygiene or Catering Services,
  • Awareness of COSHH
  • Be aware of, and adhere to the Home's policy in relation to Health and Safety at Work Act reporting any situations or incidents which cause risk or injury
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
INDHP


