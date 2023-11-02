Head Housekeeper by Future Care Group

Head Housekeeper
Chestnut View Care Home, GU27 1LA
Full time hours per week 37.5 alternate weekends
Pay rate per hour £12.50
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
We are actively recruiting for a Head Housekeeper to manage our housekeeping team at Chestnut view in Haslemere.
Rewards and Benefits:
Career Development and personal growth
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme
- Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
Health & wellbeing
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money
- £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
- Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- Free car parking
The Job role:
The Head Housekeeper will manage the laundry and all domestic service areas, working closely with their teams to provide strong leadership, management and inspiration to ensure the highest service standards are achieved and maintained at all times.
Working alongside a caring and compassionate team, you will need to ensure that every avenue, bedroom, stairway and communal environment reflects the highest quality of service delivery, second to none.
You will be given all the support that is available including using equipment, COSHH and Health and Safety regulations.
You will be provided with a uniform and equipment.
The ideal candidate for the role will have:
Previous supervisory experience in a housekeeping environment
- Good understanding of housekeeping duties.
- Good communication skills
- Team Player
- High level cleaning standards
INDMP