Clinical Care Trainer by Voyage Care

To plan, implement, deliver, and evaluate mandatory and clinical courses to meet the needs of staff and the company objectives.

To actively participate in the delivery of training provision and development opportunities for all staff across the company, ensuring the most effective use of resources and appropriateness of delivery, including remote and classroom delivery methods.

To provide advice, support, and guidance to all registered managers both nursing and non- nursing on clinical matters and assist with the development of new services and newly promoted staff throughout the organisation.

To contribute to all aspects of clinical training and assessment throughout the organisation to ensure a fully qualified workforce, compliant with the NMC The Code: Professional Standards of Practice for Nurses and Midwives (2015), National Minimum Standards and CQC requirements.

To liaise with the National Learning and Development Centre ensuring training programmes are in place, available corporately and locally to meet individual and service need requirements; and are reviewed in line with current practice and trends.

Enhanced disclosure.

Comprehensive induction and commitment to ongoing training.

23 days annual leave plus bank holiday.

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions.

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants.

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments.

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service.

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt.

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones.

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you.

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Clinical Trainer, to support the Learning and Development Manager by working as a member of the team in developing and fulfilling training strategies for the company to support its business objectives.Hybrid working with travel to our Voyage care services and sites across the Midlands.Voyage Care is the leader in care and support services for individuals throughout the UK,Actively develop programmes of specialist clinical training throughout the company to ensure the appropriate level of training to meet the company objectives.To support the Moving and Assisting and Basic Life Support Lead Trainers in the planning, implementation, delivery, and associated support / assessment of manual handling training throughout the company.You will be accountable for:





What Voyage Care would like from you:



Values driven leader.

Collaborative leader who partners with their stakeholders

Lean six sigma belt or equivalent.

Passion for supporting people.

Willingness to work with a hybrid approach, able to travel with overnight stays.

Highly organised with the ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritise accordingly.

Excellent proofreading skills.

Excellent personal, communications and influencing skills.

Provide strong leadership to all employees particularly direct reports!

Nursing Qualification (active PIN)

Good general level of education including English and Math's to GCSE standard.

Level 3 Award in Education & Training, PTLLS, or equivalent

Analytical skills, Management Skills-Computer literate including word processing, PowerPoint, and Excel

2 years' experience in a training role

2 years in a management/Supervisory role

Developed and delivered training to managers/ staff.

Evaluation and assessment of training

Full driving licence

If you would like to come and join us on our journey, changing the lives of people we support then apply today.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the barred Adult and Childrens lists. We are an equal opportunities employer.

