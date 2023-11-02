Team Leader by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Team Leader job - Woodbridge
Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Team Leader to work within our client's residential home in Woodbridge.
Team Leader vacancy details:
- £13.04 per hour
- £15.04 per hour on weekends
- 40 hours available
- mixture of days and night positions
Team Leader main duties:
- Lead a team of care staff
- Administer medication
- To provide the highest level of personal care and attention to residents, following individual care plans carefully and ensuring that all contact is polite, friendly, warm and supportive.
- To follow individual care plans for each resident, accurately maintaining appropriate records for both.
- To ensure you adhere to CQC and company policies
- NVQ level 3 in needed for team leader role, senior carer is acceptable without.
If you are interested in this Team Leader job please get in touch asap.
Please not that my client does not hold a tier 2 sponsorship licence.
Please contact me on 07835073286 to discuss this position in further detail.
Daniel
Howard Finley Care
