Team Leader by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Team Leader job - Woodbridge

Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Team Leader to work within our client's residential home in Woodbridge.

Team Leader vacancy details:

£13.04 per hour

£15.04 per hour on weekends

40 hours available

mixture of days and night positions

Team Leader main duties:

Lead a team of care staff

Administer medication

To provide the highest level of personal care and attention to residents, following individual care plans carefully and ensuring that all contact is polite, friendly, warm and supportive.

To follow individual care plans for each resident, accurately maintaining appropriate records for both.

To ensure you adhere to CQC and company policies

NVQ level 3 in needed for team leader role, senior carer is acceptable without.

If you are interested in this Team Leader job please get in touch asap.

Please not that my client does not hold a tier 2 sponsorship licence.

Please contact me on 07835073286 to discuss this position in further detail.

Daniel

Howard Finley Care