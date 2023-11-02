Nursing Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Nursing Home Manager needed in Leamington Spa!

Ref: 21765

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a nursing home manager to work within our clients nursing homes in Leamington Spa. The home is in need of a manager to come in and lead from the front as well as deliver a high standard of care as well as a strong leadership style.

Nursing Home Manager vacancy details:

£55,000 - £60,000 per annum (with a bonus that commences 6 months after probation period)

Full time position.

Permanent contract.

Nursing Home - 40 bedded home.

Active NMC Pin needed.

Nursing Home Manager experience and skills:

You must have been a home manager for at least 2 years.

You must have an active NMC Pin.

NVQ qualifications are desirable but not essential.

You must have a strong leadership style and communication skills.

Must be a driver with access to a vehicle.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

Howard Finley acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and an employment business for the supply of temporary workers. As part of our recruitment process, we will retain your CV for a period of one year to enable us to consider you for future roles. After this period your CV will be deleted.