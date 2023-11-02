Bank Support Worker by Voyage Care

Trips out - E.g. Butterfly park, Safari parks, Beach and anything the people show an interest to partake in.

Holidays

Arts and Crafts

In house parties for special occasions

Gardening

Walks and picnics

Coffee shops

Daily drives out

A mixture of in house training and nationally recognised qualifications (such as the level 3 in Health & Social Care) fully paid for by us

Paid DBS & Holidays

Life assurance & Pension Scheme

Access to the Blue Light Card scheme

Long service awards

Refer a friend now from £500-£2000 T&C's Apply

As a Bank Support Worker in ourservice Brook Lodge in the Forest of Dean you will work with people who have varying degrees of physical and learning disabilities as well as mental health issues. To promote independence and support them to lead as fulfilling life as possible our support workers incorporate both therapy-based activities and social based activities.Support Workers in this location, experience is not necessary as all of our staff receive training tailored to the needs of the people they support.You'll join the team working on a rota that covers support 24/7, 365 days a year. Our rotas are based on the support the people need and can be tailored if it fits with the service. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.Drivers are preferable but not essential.





No experience is necessary as all of our staff receive training tailored to the needs of the people they support. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team.



Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

