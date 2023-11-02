Head Of Care by Howard Finley Care Ltd
a day agoPosted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Head Of Care Job - Wigan
Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Head Of Care to work within our clients residential home in Wigan.
About You:
- Confident communicator
- Excellent clinical knowledge
- The ability to challenge the way things are and find better alternatives
- Committed and organised approach
Head Of Care vacancy details:
- £11.60 per hour
- Excellent reputation
- 5-star experience
Head Of Care main duties:
- Assist the day to day running of the service
- Lead a team of people to provide outstanding care
If you are interested in this Head Of Care job please get in touch ASAP! - Daniel - 07835073286 Ref: DM 21841
JOB SUMMARY
Head Of Care by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Wigan
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time