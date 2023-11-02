Credit Controller by Voyage Care

As an award-winning leader in health care and support services for individuals throughout the UK, Voyage Care supports thousands of people with learning and physical disabilities, brain injuries, autism and complex care needs. We operate in over 500 locations across the country and we provide specialist care and support to people at home and in the wider community…and we're growing every day!
We currently have a fantastic opportunity for a hardworking, highly organised and focussed individual to join our successful Accounts Receivable Team, based at our Head Office in Lichfield.
Role & Responsibilities
- Reconcile complex invoicing and payment queries in excel and other internal systems (70% of workload is Excel reconciliations).
- Contacting customers by telephone and email to ensure timely receipt of payment
- Manage your own workload to ensure all key accounts managed in accordance with the department KPI's
- Ability to run and analyse an aged debt report
- Liaise with other departments to ensure invoices are generated in a timely manner and all payments are allocated at month-end
- Liaise with the operational network, internal departments and external contacts to resolve outstanding queries and implement processes to prevent future queries
- Escalate overdue and/or queried accounts to senior management where required
- Review and reconcile accounts including unallocated payments
The ideal candidate
Essential
- Excellent analytical skills, including strong Microsoft Excel skills
- Ability to work with others and achieve a desired outcome
- Strong communication skills both verbally and written
- Ability to work towards and achieve deadlines and targets
Desirable
- Experience of reconciling self-bill or schedule payment accounts
- Able to reconcile large quantities of data
- Experience working with Local Authorities and/or in the Healthcare sector
- Possess good self-motivational skills
- Excellent organisational skills to prioritise work load
- Ability to learn new systems quickly
In return for your dedication and commitment, we offer the following:
- 23 days holiday plus bank holidays plus birthday
- Flexible working
- Retail discount benefit scheme
- V-Assure, a free 24 hour, confidential and independent help line
- Life assurance
- Cycle to work scheme
- Pension
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support.