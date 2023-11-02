Credit Controller by Voyage Care

As an award-winning leader in health care and support services for individuals throughout the UK, Voyage Care supports thousands of people with learning and physical disabilities, brain injuries, autism and complex care needs. We operate in over 500 locations across the country and we provide specialist care and support to people at home and in the wider community…and we're growing every day!



We currently have a fantastic opportunity for a hardworking, highly organised and focussed individual to join our successful Accounts Receivable Team, based at our Head Office in Lichfield.



Role & Responsibilities



Reconcile complex invoicing and payment queries in excel and other internal systems (70% of workload is Excel reconciliations).

Contacting customers by telephone and email to ensure timely receipt of payment

Manage your own workload to ensure all key accounts managed in accordance with the department KPI's

Ability to run and analyse an aged debt report

Liaise with other departments to ensure invoices are generated in a timely manner and all payments are allocated at month-end

Liaise with the operational network, internal departments and external contacts to resolve outstanding queries and implement processes to prevent future queries

Escalate overdue and/or queried accounts to senior management where required

Review and reconcile accounts including unallocated payments





The ideal candidate



Essential



Excellent analytical skills, including strong Microsoft Excel skills

Ability to work with others and achieve a desired outcome

Strong communication skills both verbally and written

Ability to work towards and achieve deadlines and targets

Desirable



Experience of reconciling self-bill or schedule payment accounts

Able to reconcile large quantities of data

Experience working with Local Authorities and/or in the Healthcare sector

Possess good self-motivational skills

Excellent organisational skills to prioritise work load

Ability to learn new systems quickly

In return for your dedication and commitment, we offer the following:



23 days holiday plus bank holidays plus birthday

Flexible working

Retail discount benefit scheme

V-Assure, a free 24 hour, confidential and independent help line

Life assurance

Cycle to work scheme

Pension

Make a great career choice and apply now!



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. We are an equal opportunities employer.

