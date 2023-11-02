Property Compliance Advisor by Voyage Care

We have an existing opportunity for a Property Compliance Advisor to join our Property Team at our Group Support offices in Lichfield (this role is Hybrid, so there will be 3 days working from home and 2 days working from our Lichfield office).



The Property Compliance Advisor is responsible for ensuring all planned maintenance tasks are completed within service level agreements set to enable 100% statutory compliance within our portfolio. Works in a fast-paced environment providing a vital role in supporting our service-based colleagues to deliver great care and support. The Property Compliance team support the wider Property team with the management of scheduled and remedial tasks, whilst also managing the our Supported Living Homes. The team ensure activities are undertaken on a timely and cost-effective basis to maintain high-quality, compliant, and safe property estate.



The Property Compliance Advisor will:



Will take responsibility for ensuring all compliance tasks are completed and documentation uploaded onto our property support system (VPS)

Upload all compliance documentation to VPS for Supported Living Properties, tracking renewal surveys/certificates.

Report all queries taken from the Supported Living Homes to the Registered Housing Provider, working with the various providers to ensure all items of works are completed within the agreed SLA and the Homes remain safe and complaint for the People we Support.

Assist in compliance monitoring for the whole of the Supported Living portfolio and building strong relationships with registered providers.

Support the field-based property team and operational colleagues with management of PPM tasks, including being the first point of contact for enquiries, both by phone and email, from service-based colleagues and contractors.

Deliver exceptional customer service by meeting, or exceeding, service level agreements ensuring that all planned maintenance tasks are dealt with in a timely manner.

Proactively monitor and respond to queries relating to compliance tasks on a timely and prioritised basis.

Assist with the creation, distribution and performance management of suppliers through reports.

Be a good communicator who is confident both verbally and in emails with internal and external parties.

Understanding of compliance requirements e.g.: Fire Alarm, Emergency Lighting, EICR, Gas, PAT would be desirable.

Good knowledge of Microsoft Excel and Word.

The Property team contributes towards the achievement of Voyage Care's purpose of delivering great care and support by ensuring that all property works are delivered in accordance with our policies and procedures, on time, within budget and maximising value for money whilst providing a first-class, customer focused service.



The Property Compliance Advisor will:



Support with ensuring safe, compliant, and attractive home environments for the people we support and workplaces for our colleagues and that our environments comply with statutory / regulatory requirements.

Provide great customer service to both internal and external customers by being responsive, proactive and by putting our ETHOS values into action.

Manage multiple tasks/ deadlines and prioritise accordingly and be methodical, with exceptional attention to detail.

Ensure all planned maintenance tasks are effectively planned and commitments are adhered to within our Supported Living portfolio ensuring all queries and works are reported to the Registered Housing Provider and completed within the SLAs.







The post holder will be expected to:

