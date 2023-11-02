Dental Receptionist by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Dental Receptionist for a private practice based in Lower Earley. The practice consists off highly trained & exceptional dental staff who endeavour to achieve the highest level of care to all of their patients.

KT 21831

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Dental Receptionist

Pay rate: Up to £16 Per Hour

Hours: Monday to Friday

Location: Lower Earley, Reading

Company Pensions

Employee Discount

Free Parking

Duties:

Greet people as they come into the office.

Answer clients' questions.

Schedule appointments.

Take and process payments.

Perform administrative tasks (answer the phone, take messages, contact clients, file records, basic accounting, and more).

+ Many more duties.

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!