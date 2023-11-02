For Employers
Dental Receptionist by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Reading
a day ago
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Part-time
Other
Fully remote

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Dental Receptionist for a private practice based in Lower Earley. The practice consists off highly trained & exceptional dental staff who endeavour to achieve the highest level of care to all of their patients.

KT 21831

Details of the role as follows:

  • Role: Dental Receptionist
  • Pay rate: Up to £16 Per Hour
  • Hours: Monday to Friday
  • Location: Lower Earley, Reading
  • Company Pensions
  • Employee Discount
  • Free Parking

Duties:

  • Greet people as they come into the office.
  • Answer clients' questions.
  • Schedule appointments.
  • Take and process payments.
  • Perform administrative tasks (answer the phone, take messages, contact clients, file records, basic accounting, and more).
  • + Many more duties.

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!

