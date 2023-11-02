Dental Receptionist by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Dental Receptionist for a private practice based in Lower Earley. The practice consists off highly trained & exceptional dental staff who endeavour to achieve the highest level of care to all of their patients.
Details of the role as follows:
- Role: Dental Receptionist
- Pay rate: Up to £16 Per Hour
- Hours: Monday to Friday
- Location: Lower Earley, Reading
- Company Pensions
- Employee Discount
- Free Parking
Duties:
- Greet people as they come into the office.
- Answer clients' questions.
- Schedule appointments.
- Take and process payments.
- Perform administrative tasks (answer the phone, take messages, contact clients, file records, basic accounting, and more).
- + Many more duties.
