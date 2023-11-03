Theatre Practitioner - Orthopaedic Scrub by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Practitioner - Orthopaedic Scrub | Theatres | Competitive salary dependant on experience | Solihull | Full time |

Spire Parkway have an exciting opportunity for an Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner to join their team on a full-time basis.

No nights and flexible hours means you can regain your work/life balance. At Spire Parkway we believe in helping our people to develop their career and be the best that they can be, offering award winning CPD whilst being fully supported by your theatre team and senior management team.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.

Duties and responsibilities:

Working within a highly supportive team as a scrub practitioner at Spire Parkway you will be responsible for providing excellent patient care to a range of surgical patients.

- You will scrub for Orthopaedic cases, whilst being given the opportunity to scrub for other specialities within the hospital to.

- You will be required to order, and store specialised kits used for these types of surgeries.

- You will keep preference cards for the surgeons and keep these up to date with any changes.

Who we're looking for:

- You must be a registered nurse or ODP with a valid NMC / HCPC number with no conditions or restrictions

- You must have experience working as a scrub practitioner and experience scrubbing for orthopaedic cases

- Experience in recovery or anaesthetics will be desirable but not essential for this role

- You must have excellent communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications