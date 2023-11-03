Bank Inpatient Physiotherapist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Inpatient Physiotherapist | Physiotherapy | Private Hospital | Bristol

Spire Bristol Hospital have an exciting new opportunity for an Inpatient Physiotherapist to join our well-established hospital on the Bank.

Our physiotherapy service operates 8am - 8pm and weekends 8am to 4pm with a cardiac on-call service running outside of these hours. This post is for a zero hours contract (bank) and working hours will vary depending on clinical need to support our 7 day service.

With 76 beds, 5 operating theatres, and the only private hospital in the South West with an Intensive Care Unit, Spire Bristol Hospital has been providing excellent care, expertise and knowledge in a supportive and progressive environment for over 32 years.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the inpatient department. Focus will be around orthopaedic patients but you will also be required to treat post general and cardiac surgical patients.

Who we're looking for:

- Be HCPC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Have a minimum of 3 years' experience.

- Previously employed in a similar capacity or as a Physiotherapist in the NHS or private Sector

- Must have inpatient orthopaedic experience

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

If you require further information regarding this vacancy please email Mark Ballard

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications