Female Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role: Senior Support Worker



Pay Rate: £12.38ph



Role will include Weekends and On Call.



As a Senior Support Worker at St Helens Down you will have sound experience of supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team; with a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field.



You will be working 37.5 hours per week (6-7hour shifts including a mixture of days, nights and weekends). This registered service supports up to 6 residents with physical and learning disabilities within the home and local community. All of the residents are over 60 years of age and enjoy being sociable. A mobile hoist may be used to aid with transfers (full training provided).



As a Senior Support Worker you will be assisting them to lead independent and fulfilling lives; the people we support are at the heart of all we do. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things and try new activities. We ensure they reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours.



Voyage Care is a sector leading provider, with over 30 years' experience of specialist care and support. We support over 3,500 people with learning disabilities, autism, brain injuries and other complex needs across the UK.



What qualities and attributes are we looking for?



Genuine desire to make a positive difference in people's lives

Excellent verbal and written communication

Good team player

Ability to provide a trusting and stimulating environment

Passionate about empowering service user's independence

Your benefits



Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:



Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses





This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

