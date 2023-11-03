Administrator Assistant by Future Care Group

Administrator Assistant



Location: Surbiton KT6 6QL



Full time; Monday to Friday



Salary: Up to £27,000 per annum depending on experience



Must hold a valid driving license and car.



Only applications with the right to work in the UK will be considered.



Are you someone who enjoys variety of work activities? Someone who is driven, self-confident, good with detail, who can multitask and get things done!



We are looking for an Administrator Assistant who will be supporting our Senior HR manager with the recruitment and pastoral care for OSCE nurses who come to the UK on a visa sponsorship. To keep things interesting, the post holder will also be supporting the wider HR team with various HR administration tasks, such as file checks, booking training and exams, and updating records on the various systems.



This is just the start, once you have got to grips with the main responsibilities of the role your work will expand into other areas such as recruitment advertising and selection, induction and appraisal planning, performance management reviews, and organising learning and development, to name but a few. It's a great development opportunity.



The role will require you to travel to all our 18 care homes to audit files and chase any outstanding documents, so a driving license and access to own vehicle are essential.



Main responsibilities:



Supporting with overseas recruitment

Maintaining compliance with UKVI

Maintain records on HR system

Visiting Care Homes to audit staff files

Supporting overseas nurses and carers with pastoral care

Assisting in finding accommodation and supporting issues with accommodation, issuing rental contracts, rental direct debit mandates

Working closely with the Senior HR manager with OSCE programs

Booking OSCE exam and training

Obtaining references and applying for DBS.

Booking on inductions and any training programs needed.

Produce on-going and ad-hoc reports

Administrative support to employee relations meetings, including note taking.

Rewards and Benefits:



Career Development and personal growth



Ongoing personal and professional development programme with opportunity to undertake recognised qualification, such us Certificate in Personnel Practice

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic systems.

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities





Health & wellbeing



Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits you.

Money



£250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation.

Refer a friend bonus scheme (up to £2000) - because there is nothing better than working with a friend.

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more.

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car.

And some more perks



Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation

Requirements:



Driving licence and access to own vehicle

Clear DBS

Excellent administration skills

Good Knowledge of working with Excel spreadsheets

Excellent written and verbal English skills

Excellent organisational skills

Proactive and able to work to deadlines

INDHP

