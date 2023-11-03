Support Worker (full time) by Voyage Care

Full Time Day Support Worker required



Pay Rate: £10.72 per hour



35hrs per week

Location - Wem SY4



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Role Overview:-

As a Support Worker at Bowens Field you will support 3 individuals with learning disabilities providing full aspects of care and promoting independence to support them to lead as fulfilling lives as possible, incorporating both therapy based activities and social based activities.



This services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time.



Your benefits

We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



These benefits include: