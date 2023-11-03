Senior Support Worker (Community) by Voyage Care

Senior Support Worker Opportunity



Full time: 37.5 Hours per week



Location: Wrexham



Pay Rate: £12.02 per hour



Role Overview:



As a Senior Support Worker at Voyage Care, you will work with people who have varying degrees of physical/learning disabilities, autism and complex needs. We support individuals across Wrexham in locations such as Penycae, Rhosddu, Hightown, Brymbo, Rhosllanerchrugog and Ponciau. We would look to place you at the most suitable service depending on your location and the needs of the people we support.



You will be responsible for creating and maintaining person centered support plans and ensuring high quality support is being provided to individual that we support. Carrying out duties designated by Management which include delegation of duties to support workers, you will also promote good practice at all times and act as an effective and positive role model. As a Senior Support Worker, you may be required to work alone with the people you support or as part of a team.



Our teams provide exceptional care and support, working with individuals to understand their needs and help them to achieve their goals and ambitions. The role of a Senior Support Worker is very rewarding, but it can be challenging at times, so patience and compassion are key. At the end of your day, you'll go home with the biggest smile on your face knowing you've made a difference to someone's life.



This services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time.



We are keen to attract experienced staff who can "hit the ground running" and want to progress in their career development.



Level 3 Qualification in Care or be willing to work towards

Excellent communication and written skills inclusive of: assessment, report writing and organizational skills.

Experience of working in partnership with people with diverse needs, both service users and carers; and colleagues and providers

Ability to organise your own time and work to deadlines.

Good understanding of CIW and SCW requirements.

Full UK driving License with access to a vehicle.

Your benefits



Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:



Pay increases between roles

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Paid Social Care Wales registration for your first year

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses





The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We will still provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes variety of shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

