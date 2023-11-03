Pharmacy Technician by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Pharmacy Technician | Spire Cheshire Hospital | Part time | Competitive salary

Spire Cheshire Hospital is looking for a part time Pharmacy Technician to join their busy Pharmacy department on a part time basis.

The working hours will be Monday to Saturday for 4 hours per day over 5 days.

The Pharmacy Technician will provide an exemplary specialist technical service to support the pharmacy department and other areas of the hospital that stock medicines, working within own level of competence and in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and Spire Healthcare policies and procedures.

The duties and responsibilities will include:

Assist in delivering pharmaceutical care to meet patients health and well being needs

Assist in assessing people's health and well being within the context of their medicines

Movement and management of medicines

Establish and maintain communication with people about pharmacy activities and medicines

Modify and structure data, information, computer records and stock management documents

Contribute to quality improvement

The ideal candidate:

Experience of working in a pharmaceutical department

Experience of administrative duties e.g. data checking and charging

(S/NVQ) level 3 in pharmacy services, or equivalent

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free car park close by

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

