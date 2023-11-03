Support Worker by Voyage Care

*Support Worker Opportunity! *



Location: Chippenham, SN15 2AG

This services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time





Cote House Nursing Home in Chippenham, Wiltshire is looking for support workers to join their established team of support workers and nurses. As a support worker you would join the team to support 11 individuals with physical disabilities and mild learning disabilities, mental health issues and complex health needs such as brain injury. Our ethos is to provide great quality care and support and we pride ourselves on promoting independence and supporting people to lead as fulfilling a life as possible; this includes support in daily needs, personal care, activities in the home and accessing the community, maintaining relations with family and friends, and making memories.



Throughout a typical day, you'll help our residents with the everyday challenges of washing, dressing, and eating. Crucially, enabling them to carry out tasks, chores, and hobbies that most people take for granted but are meaningful for your client. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things and try new activities.



Some of the activities we do are:

In house fitness - Yoga

Day trips out to the aquarium & zoo etc

Shopping

Arts & Crafts

We have an activities coordinator who arranges fun activities for the people we support such as:

Theme Nights

Karaoke

Bingo

Quizzes

Take-away nights.

We are looking for a Support Worker to join our experienced and friendly team, on a full time or part time basis, full training and thorough induction will be provided. Hours can be flexible to, but we work to meet service and individuals. We currently work a variety of shifts which allows us to provide person centred support and continuity to those supported at Cote House.



Your benefits:

We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour.

Premium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hour

Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential.

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions.

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants.

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments.

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wage stream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt.

Paid training, induction, and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need.

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications.

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones.

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you.

Requirements -



Come join us and be part of an amazing team!





The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We are therefore looking for Support Workers with previous experience who can hit the ground running. However we will still provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application. All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

