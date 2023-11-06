Care Assistants - Nights

£11.14 plus company benefits

Paid breaks, DBS and career development plus company benefits

Full-time hours



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Rectory Court is a stunning residential home located in Blackheath and we are looking to add Night Care Assistant as our residents numbers are increasing.



Joining us we provide full training and support and encourage career development. We offer company benefits, including paid breaks, meals, retail discount scheme, employee assistance help line and refer a friend scheme.



Our night care assistants provide individual care as required by each resident in order to meet their personal needs whilst ensuring that each person's dignity and individuality is upheld and their independence, choice and control is promoted at all times.



You will create a happy and caring atmosphere; which involves providing a wide range of general caring services and duties. Our night care assistants help in the care of the resident's physical environment and the general care of our residents.



Person Specification

Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids

NVQ level 2 or equivalent qualifications if not willingness to attend

Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable

Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing



