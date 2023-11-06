Administrator - Outpatient Bookings by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Outpatient Bookings Administrator | Spire Washington Hospital | 37.5 hours | Permanent | £11.45

We have an exciting opportunity for an Outpatient bookings administrator to join our team.

At Spire Washington Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients across the Northeast. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

- To provide a customer focused, professional and effective Service that exceeds expectations to all Patients, Consultants and Visitors to the hospital.

- Receive, maintain and update patients records on the system SAP and if required liaise with internal departments.

- Working within an administrative team - back office with patient enquires, making new bookings, follow ups, continuity of care, utilising and assisting in the smooth running of the Outpatient department.

Who we're looking for:

- Must have administration experience.

- Must have outstanding customer care, verbal and written skills experience and have proven computer literacy to include Outlook, Excel and Word.

- To be able to work on own initiative and/or as part of a team.

- To remain calm, positive and confident in difficult or stressful situations

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Benefits:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free car park close by

