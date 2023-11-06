Housekeeping Team Leader by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Housekeeping Team Leader | Spire Methley Park| Methley| Full Time | Permanent | 37.5 hours | Competitive Salary plus great benefits

We have an exciting opportunity for a motivated and enthusiastic supervisor to join our Housekeeping team as Team Leader.

At Spire Methley Park Hospital, we provide expert consultant-led healthcare that's available to everyone - whether you're insured or not. We offer comprehensive diagnostic services and treatments in a comfortable and relaxed private hospital environment.

As Team Leader you will be responsible for supervising the housekeeping service and ensuring a high standard of cleanliness throughout, according to hospital policies.

Duties and responsibilities

- Supervise the day to day housekeeping duties

- Manage laundry levels and quality

- Manage and order stores

- Ensure maintenance of housekeeping machinery

- Responsible for holiday and sickness records

- Ensure completion of time sheets input figures from time sheets and complete configuration

- Maintain and develop a quality cleaning service with an emphasis on infection control

Who we're looking for

- Previous experience in hospitality and/or housekeeping is essential

- Good knowledge of COSHH and Health & Safety regulations would be beneficial

- You must have excellent communication skills and be able to communicate well with other members of staff and patients in a professional manner

Working Hours: Monday to Friday

Contract Type: Permanent, Full-time

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free Uniform

- Free DBS

- Free On-site Car park



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

