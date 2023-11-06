Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Patient Services Administrator | Spire Elland | Part-Time | Permanent | 30 hours per week | £11.45 per hour

Spire Elland Hospital is currently looking to recruit for a Patient Services Administrator on a part time and permanent basis. This is a fantastic opportunity to join a dynamic team and have a great impact.

Spire Elland Hospital, together with our satellite service at Spire Dewsbury Clinic, is a long-established private hospital offering fast access to expert healthcare. With a full multidisciplinary medical and surgical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Maintain and update patient records on the hospital computer system

- Process payments / collect credit card details both over the telephone and face to face

- Receive bookings and liaise with internal departments via the telephone

- Face to face liaison with patients and consultants providing information where requested and making appointments

- Match referrals to clinics

Who we're looking for:

- Previous relevant experience in an administrative support role

- Experience of working independently and on own initiative

- Comfortable working to deadlines and ability to work under pressure

- A real team player

- Previous experience in healthcare (Desirable)

Contract type: Permanent, Part-time

Working hours: Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays - pro rata

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free DBS

- Free car park

- Free Uniform

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications