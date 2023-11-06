Field Care Manager by Voyage Care

Role: Field Care Manager (Driver required)

Location: Wrexham

Pay Rate: £28,000 per annum

Hours: 37.5 hours



Voyage Care are recruiting leaders! Start your new job with a sector leading care provider with 30 years' experience today.



We are currently recruiting an experienced Field Care Manager for our Wrexham DCA supported living services where we provide care & support across multiple sites for adults with a variety of different needs including learning disabilities, physical disabilities, autism and challenging behaviours. Previous management experience in a care setting is required for this role.



You will ensure all people supported have person centered support plans which are regularly updated, ensuring high quality support is being provided to each of the people that we support. Carrying out other duties designated by the Branch Manager and be the acting Branch Manager in their absence. You will also promote good practice at all times and act as an effective and positive role model and leader. As a Field Care Manager, you may be required to work alone with the people you support or as part of a team and may be required to provide support in any location appropriate to meet the needs of the service.



Key Responsibilities



and ensure the appropriate level of individual care and support is identified and there voice is being heard; Lead the Field Care Supervisors to ensure the review and maintenance of all support plans

to ensure the ongoing suitability of the support that is being provided, including daily outings, holidays or recreational pursuits Plan and participate in the on call service on a rota basis. Ensures that all individuals

participating in on call, fully utilised and adhere to the on call policy and completion of on call records. To lead and undertake Field Support Supervisors development, through coaching and

manager. Ensure that all care provided is managed effectively and lead the team by creating and

Your benefits



We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



These benefits include:



Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions

Paid Social Care Wales registration for your first year

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Paid training, induction and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you





All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.



This services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time

