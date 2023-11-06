NIGHT NURSE by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Staff Nurse

RGN - RMN - Registered General Nurse - Registered Mental Health Nurse

TQ5 - Brixham

£22 per hour

Day and Night Shifts Available

Howard Finley Care is searching for an experienced Registered Nurse - RGN or RMN - that is keen to pursue a new role with one of the UK's leading care providers at their nursing home in Clevedon, Somerset.

The home is a luxury service providing general nursing, dementia, and residential care for elderly residents, it is part of a nationally recognised care provider.

The Package:

£21 per hour

28 days annual leave

Pension scheme

Company sick pay

Employee recognition awards

Training and development

Career Progression

