Support Worker by Voyage Care

Job Title: Support Worker



Location: St Albans



Rate: £10.97



** Due to the location of the service and needs of the people we support we do require drivers with a full UK manual driving license**



Role Overview:-

As a Support Worker at Birchwood Bungalow, you will work with people who have varying degrees of learning disabilities and physical disabilities, to promote independence and support them to lead as fulfilling life as possible, incorporating both therapy based activities and social based activities.



Requirements:-



Your duties will also include:



Helping the people we support to learn new skills.

Assisting with day to day living tasks.

Ensuring the people we support are encouraged to reach their full potential.

Supporting our clients to live as independently as possible.

Providing personal care.

Moving and handling needs

Support with medication and complex clinical needs.

Companionship.

Support to access activities and socialise with others

Your benefits



Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:



Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses





We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



Should your employment with Voyage Care terminate for any reason within the first 3 months of your employment start date, the full cost of the DBS will be repayable back to us. Deducted from your final salary.



COVID19 safety is important to us all, we support our staff and the people we support to stay safe by wearing correct PPE, including Type IIR Fluid Resistant Surgical Masks (FRSM), aprons and gloves at all times. We have an in-house team that ensures that all of our services have plenty of PPE at all times. All care and support is carried out following the latest Government guidance. Our aim is to keep you and the people we support safe



*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

