Care Assistant by Future Care Group
company logo
St Cloud care
Other
View 50 jobs
Southampton
Southampton
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degree
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Full-time
Other
Other
Fully remote
Fully remote

Care Assistants

Oaklands House Nursing Home, Allington Lane, SO30 3HP

Days shifts available 44 hours per week

Salary £10.85 per hour

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.

Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care Sector We are actively recruiting for Care Assistant.

Rewards and Benefits:

Career Development and personal growth

  • Ongoing personal and professional development programme
  • Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
  • Online learning resources
  • Fully funded apprenticeships
  • Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing

  • Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money

  • £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
  • Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
  • Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks

  • Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
  • Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
  • Free hot meals at work
  • Free uniform
  • Free car parking


Oaklands House Care Centre is a well- established nursing home with a modern extension of 26 additional large rooms with en-suite facilities with personal showers. The Home is situated in Allington Road, Southampton and is surrounded by countryside. Set in an ideal quiet location with landscaped gardens, the home offers a total of 72 spacious en-suite rooms, a wide range of facilities and 24-hour expert care. Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.

The ideal candidate for the role will have:

  • Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition
  • Effective written & verbal communication skills
  • Experience preferred but not essential

INDLP

