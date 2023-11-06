Care Assistant by Future Care Group

Care Assistants
Oaklands House Nursing Home, Allington Lane, SO30 3HP
Days shifts available 44 hours per week
Salary £10.85 per hour
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care Sector We are actively recruiting for Care Assistant.
Rewards and Benefits:
Career Development and personal growth
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme
- Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
Health & wellbeing
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money
- £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
- Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- Free car parking
Oaklands House Care Centre is a well- established nursing home with a modern extension of 26 additional large rooms with en-suite facilities with personal showers. The Home is situated in Allington Road, Southampton and is surrounded by countryside. Set in an ideal quiet location with landscaped gardens, the home offers a total of 72 spacious en-suite rooms, a wide range of facilities and 24-hour expert care. Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.
The ideal candidate for the role will have:
- Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition
- Effective written & verbal communication skills
- Experience preferred but not essential
INDLP