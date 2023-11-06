Bank Specialist Physiotherapist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Specialist Physiotherapist | Spire Gatwick Park | Horley | Competitive Salary | Flexible working |

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Physiotherapist to join our dynamic and experienced team working as part of our Staffing Bank as part of our Inpatients department.

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital is just a few miles away from Gatwick Airport. Central London and Victoria station are a 30 minute train ride away. The Hospital consists of two outpatient areas and a Bupa Health Assessment centre. There are two ward areas with 29 single rooms, a two bedded emergency recovery unit with a sixteen bedded day care unit, and five single rooms. There are three operating theatres, two with laminar flow.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the inpatient department

Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks

Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent

At least 3 years' post graduate experience Ideally with Orthopaedics

Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.