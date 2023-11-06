Support Worker by Voyage Care

Rugeley, WS15 2HX - consider commuting time if using public transport.This services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time8:30am - 4:30pm between Monday and Friday£10.72 per hourAs a Support Worker at our day centre in Rugeley you will support people with activities in the centre and out in the community to ensure that they live as fulfilling life as possible.We provide high quality support to adults with a learning disability and other complex needs. We offer individualised care packages that incorporate social, vocational, leisure and educational activities and increase their presence in the community. Activity plans are tailored to each person's aspirations, needs and interests and are designed to help individuals to pursue a more independent lifestyle. All activities are fully risk assessed.We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.These benefits include:Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hourPremium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hourPay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potentialEmployee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractionsFunded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurantsEnhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family momentsSupporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling serviceAccess to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earntPaid training, induction and DBS checks** - teaching you all the skills you needSupport for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualificationsPension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved onesLong service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage CareRefer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you**Should your employment with Voyage Care terminate for any reason within the first 3 months of your employment start date, the full cost of the DBS will be repayable back to us. Deducted from your final salary.If you are interested in this role, please click to





We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010