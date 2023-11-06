Nursing Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a nursing home manager for our client's 56 bedded Nursing Home based in Newcastle-upon-Tyme which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.

Nursing Home Manager vacancy details:

£50k per annum

full time hours

Day shifts

Permanent contracts

Nursing Home Manager experience & qualifications:

- You must have good knowledge of CQC Compliance

- Previous experience managing a Care Home setting is desired.

- NVQ5 in Leadership for Health & Social Care OR a valid NMC Pin is required

- Experience working with the Elderly and those with dementia is desired

If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.