Nursing Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 164 jobs
Newcastle upon TyneLocation
Newcastle upon Tyne
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a nursing home manager for our client's 56 bedded Nursing Home based in Newcastle-upon-Tyme which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.

Nursing Home Manager vacancy details:

£50k per annum
full time hours
Day shifts
Permanent contracts

Nursing Home Manager experience & qualifications:

- You must have good knowledge of CQC Compliance
- Previous experience managing a Care Home setting is desired.
- NVQ5 in Leadership for Health & Social Care OR a valid NMC Pin is required
- Experience working with the Elderly and those with dementia is desired

If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.

