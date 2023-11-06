Cleaner by Voyage Care

Cleaner



Wey House- Norton Fitzwarren



£11.70ph



We are looking to recruit a self motivated Cleaner to join our friendly team at Wey House, Norton Fitzwarren, Taunton.



Duties include carrying out thorough cleaning of designated areas of the residential home, including communal areas, kitchens, toilets, bathrooms and service user bedrooms (vacuuming, dusting, polishing, steam cleaning, window cleaning, carpet cleaning, disposing of refuse and mopping).



Plus the occasional cover for laundry to cover and weekends for annual leave.



You will be highly motivated, organised and proactive with good communication skills. Previous cleaning experience is essential along with an understanding of Health and Safety issues and Fire Safety awareness.



The ideal candidate should be reliable, able to work unsupervised and must have a flexible attitude towards their work load.



We can accommodate full and part time hours, we have a fantastic range of benefits for our staff and we offer sector leading career progression, so don't hesitate to apply today and make a real difference to the lives of the people we're supporting!



Why choose us?



You don't need to have experience to be a fantastic Cleaner what you need is a passion for enhancing the quality of life for the people we support, a desire to learn and a genuine caring attitude. If you've got the passion to make someone's life better, we can give you all the skills and development opportunities you need to build a great career.



A career with Voyage Care offers long-term employment prospects, with opportunity for promotion and progression as well as job security in a sector leading organization. Ask us about some of our fantastic progression stories!





All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

