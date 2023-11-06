Paediatric Complex Care Assistant by TFS Healthcare

Paediatric Care Assistant

Regular day shifts available - £14.05 per hour

Are you a dedicated Complex Care Assistant, seeking a 1:1 role, providing quality care within a patient own home?

Innovate Care Group provides support to adults and children with complex care needs within their own homes. We enable our clients to remain comfortable within their home environments, whilst being cared for by professional and highly trained Healthcare Workers and Registered Nurses. We pride ourselves on delivering care that truly meets the needs of the individual we support and provide a first-class service to the teams who support them.

Our client is a 4-year-old girl that suffers from epilepsy, dystonia and is nonverbal, she is seeking experienced care assistants to support her at home within her family setting. The ideal candidate for this role will have experience with seizure management, NG feeding, manual handling, medication administration and personal care.

Shift Pattern:

Monday-Sunday

8am - 8pm

8pm - 8am

Requirements of a Care Assistant

Competent in Seizure management

Happy to work in a team and on your own.

Understands the importance of safeguarding and person-centred care

Epilepsy Awareness

Benefits of working as Care Assistant for Innovate Care Group:

Joining a positive and growing health care provider that puts it employees first

Free DBS processing for all new starters

Weekly payroll

On-going paid training and continuous support

Innovate Care Group is an Equal Opportunities Employer and is committed to ensuring that all staff are motivated, skilled, and rewarded by their work. We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of individuals and require that employees share this commitment. All roles are subject to a number of checks including an enhanced DBS check.

