Sterile Services Technician by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Sterile Services Technician | Theatres| Bristol | Full Time | Competitive Salary plus fantastic benefits.

Spire Bristol are recruiting for a Sterile Services Technician to join their Team. There is a variety of shifts for this post across 7 days including, days, late and weekends.

Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Job Purpose:

Duties and responsibilities

As a Sterile Services Technician you will be required to work as part of the Theatre Team to ensure the smooth running of the service.

- Decontamination and sterilization of used medical devices post operatively.

- Reprocessing surgical instruments

- Repackaging surgical trays

- Testing of equipment.

- Cleaning and decontamination of endoscopy scopes.

- Receiving of theatre instrumentation after use. these will be checked and prepped to go into a washer/disinfector.

- All instrument sets are recorded on a tracking system at all stages of the process. This is inputted by ssd staff so a small knowledge on a PC would be useful although training will be given.

- After checking disinfection process as passed, the instruments with be checked against an individual tray list and placed into an instrument tray. This is then wrapped for sterilization. After sterilization process, all parameters are checked to confirm a pass, and sets are despatched to use.

- Checking of procedures for the day when arriving on shift to ensure correct kit is prioritised.

- Liaising with theatre staff for kit needed.

Shifts:

We work Monday to Saturday, working hours of the department are 07.30-21.00, this is usually 5 shifts of 7.5 hours.

Monday-Friday (shift 1) - 07.30-15.30

Monday-Friday (shift 2) - 13.00-21.00

Saturday 07.30-16.30

Staff usually do 2 lates a week and 2 Saturdays a month (a day off is given in week)

Who we're looking for

- You will have excellent communication skills

- You will work well as part of a team

- You will have a keen eye for details

- You will be flexible

- Experience in a similar role or healthcare experience would be preferred

Previous experience of working as a sterile services assistant is desirable but not essential

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.














