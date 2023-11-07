RGN - Registered General Nurse - Day Shifts

£22.28 per hour plus company benefits

Full Time hours



Emerson Grange is an 85-bedroom care home that provides the most luxurious surroundings and the very best in care and support in Hextable, Kent. As part of the Care Village there are also 47 luxurious retirement apartments - Emerson Park - which has access to the range of first-class village facilities.



Our home offers residential, dementia and nursing care to our residents and we are looking to recruit an experienced and dedicated registered Nurse (RGN) who will ensure at all times the highest standards of clinical care is delivered to our residents. You will always be supported by a team of experienced care assistants and we offer full training and further career development.



We are looking for a RGN or RMN (registered nurse) who has a clear understanding of caring for residents with Dementia related illness.



Essential Requirements:



You will require an active NMC Registration (PIN Number) and previous experience - management/supervisory experience is desirable.

You will need excellent written and oral communication skills and evidence of recent clinical practice.

You will have sound knowledge of NMC Code of conduct and standards and a keen awareness of the principle of Person Centred Care.



Desired:



* Minimum of 2 years' experience post qualification in a residential/nursing or NHS care setting.

* Awareness of Fundamental Standards End of Life Care knowledge and care giving.

