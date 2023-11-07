Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner | The Alexandra Hospital | Chatham | Permanent | Full time |
Spire Alexandra in Chatham is looking for a highly motivated Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner to join our high performing theatre team.
Spire Alexandra Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.
Duties and responsibilities:
Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective ophthalmic procedures.
- You will be required to support the senior staff ensuring high standards of effective care are delivered to all patients within the Theatre suite, whilst maintaining communication within the team
- You will also need to prepare an operating theatre for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum
- You will be required to perform Orthopaedic scrub duties
Who we're looking for:
- Operating Department Practitioner with Orthopaedic scrub experience (training will be provided)
- Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision
- ODP or RN qualification
- HCPC or NMC registration
Working Hours: 37.50 - generally 3 or 4 long days over the week. 08:00 to 20:00 including alternate Sat shift
Contract Type: Permanent
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications