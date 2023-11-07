Healthcare Assistant - Wards by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Healthcare Assistant | Ward| Band 2/3 equivalent salary| Havant, Hampshire| Full time- fixed term- 9 months|

Spire Portsmouth Hospital has an exciting and rewarding fixed term, full time opportunity for a Healthcare Assistant to join their dynamic team. This role forms an intrinsic part of our clinical team, working alongside our nursing staff in the surgical ward.

*Shifts - Monday to Sunday - Long day - 0700-1930 or nights 1900-0730

Spire Portsmouth Hospital offers world-class care within beautiful surroundings, and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, you can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to personalised treatments and as much aftercare as you clinically need

Duties and responsibilities:

- Assisting the team on the surgical ward in the provision of exemplary patient care

- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

- Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Who we're looking for:

- Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

- Experience in : ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

- It would be advantageous to hold an NVQ Level 3

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers on 07885706278 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications