Night Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role: Night Support Worker (Previous Experience Required)

Location: Ovenden, Halifax

Pay Rate: £11.12ph

Hours: Full Time



New Fern is our specialist support service in Ovenden where we support young adults aged 16-25 in transition from children's services to adult services. This setting is a 4 bed residential service and here you will be delivering care and support to young adults with autism, learning disabilities, self injurious behaviour and behaviours that challenge.



The aim of the service is to enable people to live a fulfilled life, as independently as possible. You will develop positive, respectful and trusting relationships with the people we support to improve their confidence and self-esteem, incorporating social based activities.



You'll help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same.



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Paid DBS and holidays

- Wagestream - giving you the flexibility to draw upon up to 40% of your pay, as it is earned.

- Good opportunities to progress if you want it

- Life assurance and pension scheme

- Retail rewards and savings

- Long service awards and Refer a Friend BONUS (£500 per friend, refer 3 friends and earn £2000!) *

- Flexible working hours & overtime available





We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.

