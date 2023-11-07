Outpatient Manager by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Outpatient Manager | Band 6/7 Equivalent DOE | Full Time | Warrington

Spire Cheshire Hospital is looking for a highly motivated and experienced Outpatient Manager to join our high performing Outpatients Team. This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level and lead our Nursing teams to success.

At Spire Cheshire Hospital, we provide outstanding personalised care for our patients and are extremely proud to be rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). We offer fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities;

To provide exemplary planned care for patients while managing the Outpatients department.

To ensure the teams deliver effective patient care by providing excellent clinical and managerial leadership

Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practises.

Develop practise in addressing individuals health and wellbeing needs

Undertake HR activities for all members of the team

Who we're looking for

You must be a Registered Nurse with Valid NMC Pin with no restrictions or conditions

You must have experience in leading a minor operations theatre

Evidence of on-going professional development

Ability to lead a team and maintain clinical quality in the area

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on 07710855095 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications