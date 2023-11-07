Staff Nurse by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Staff Nurse - SEVENOAKS

Full-time Hours

Salary: Up to £24.05 per hour

You must be a NMC Registered Nurse

The home is a leading provider of person led and supportive care for older people living with dementia.

The service is inspected and rated "Good" with the Care Inspectorate

The role:

To positively support the Registered Manager in providing leadership to the care and support staff.

To have responsibility for leading, supporting and facilitating the nursing and medical needs of residents and patients.

To support senior management in the delivery of high-quality care and support, and to deputies when required

To maintain skills at a current level and undertake required training and development

Benefits of working with us:

Free uniform

Paid Breaks and Clinical Handovers

Overtime available.

Free parking.

Pension enrolment.

All statutory training is provided

