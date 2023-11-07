Bank Clinical Pharmacist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Clinical Pharmacist | Pharmacy | band5/6 depending on experience | Yale - Wrexham | Competitive Hourly Rate

Spire Yale in Wrexham, North Wales have an exciting opportunity for a Clinical Pharmacist to join their warm and friendly bank team

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced Pharmacist to gain hospital experience

Spire Yale Hospital is one of North Wales' leading private hospitals and we take pride in delivering high-quality care. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Spire Yale Hospital is located in Wrexham and has additional consulting rooms on the North Wales coast at Abergele. Wrexham is only 12 miles from Chester and 30-50 minutes from Liverpool and Manchester. There are direct train links to London with a journey time of just over 2 hours. The Snowdonia National Park and the North Wales Coast are on our doorstep! We take pride in delivering high-quality care to patients across North Wales and the Borders.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost effective use of medicines.

To advise the hospital and its departments on the safe management of medicines, ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards

To promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service

To plan, deliver and evaluate pharmaceutical care to meet patient's health and well-being.

To provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements.

Who we're looking for

You must be a qualified Pharmacist

You must be GPhC registered with no restrictions.

Previous Hospital experience (2 years) is desirable

SAP system experience is desirable but not essential.

You will be a team player with a friendly approach

You will be personable, sensitive and empathetic

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor at

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications