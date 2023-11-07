Support Worker by Voyage Care

ull & Part time Support Worker required



Location: Nottingham NG5



Salary: £11.02 per hour from 1st april 2023



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

If you have Care Worker, community services or healthcare experience, we want to hear from you. Voyage Care is seeking exceptional and compassionate Support Workers nationwide. Join us to do amazing work that makes a difference to people with varying degrees of physical and learning disabilities, promoting independence and supporting them to lead a fulfilling life with both therapy-based and social activities.



Throughout a typical day, you'll help our residents with the everyday challenges of washing, dressing and eating. Enabling them to carry out activities that most people take for granted but are really meaningful for your client. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same.



Previous experience is not essential as you'll receive training tailored to the needs of the people you support, with guidance from another Support Worker. Various shifts are available, with rates and benefits that help support key care workers.



Paid DBS and holidays

Salary scale / progression if you want it

Life insurance and pension scheme

Retail rewards and savings

Long service awards

Refer a friend

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.

**Should your employment with Voyage Care terminate for any reason within the first 3 months of your employment start date, the full cost of the DBS will be repayable back to us. Deducted from your final salary.



To ensure that we can keep both the People we Support and our workforce safe, It is a requirement that all frontline staff who work for Voyage Care are willing to be vaccinated against Covid 19



COVID19 safety is important to us all, we support our staff and the people we support to stay safe by wearing correct PPE, including Type IIR Fluid Resistant Surgical Masks (FRSM), aprons and gloves at all times. We have a in-house team that ensures that all of our services have plenty of PPE at all times. All care and support is carried out following the latest Government guidance. Our aim is to keep you and the people we support safe.





Click apply to complete our quick one-page application to join Voyage Care and do something amazing.



This services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time

