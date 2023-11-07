Senior Support Worker (Residential) by Voyage Care

Senior support worker



Pay rate :11.72 per hour.



Hours : 37.5 hours per week, 7am-2pm, 2pm-9pm.



Benefits: , Opportunities for career development, Paid training, Industry recognised qualifications, Fully funded DBS/PVG and Guaranteed hours.



About this job -



We are expanding our team and we're looking for genuinely caring, hands-on individuals to join our team of Senior Support Workers.



Overseeing Support Workers, our Senior Support Workers implement care plans for individuals with learning disabilities and other complex needs. You'll operate within the home and local community settings providing hands-on care to the people we support, so you can expect total involvement in everything we do.





Our Senior Support Workers have a sound experience of supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team; with a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field.



This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

