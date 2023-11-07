Specialist Physiotherapist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Specialist Physiotherapist | MSK | Physiotherapist | Outpatients | Band 6 | Cardiff | Full Time



Spire Cardiff Hospital are looking for a Specialist MSK Physiotherapist on a full time basis. Respiratory experience is desirable.





Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.



Duties and responsibilities:

To provide physiotherapy intervention to patients referred into the department, prioritise physiotherapy referrals in order to implement effective and timely caseload management and determine clinical diagnosis and provide physiotherapy treatment, developing appropriate packages of care, giving specialist clinical / professional advice to patients, carers and other Health Care Professionals. In addition, provide support and teaching / training to junior staff and students within locality as appropriate. To cover evening in-patient orthopaedic on-call and respiratory on-call, respiratory experience preferred.



Who we're looking for:

Be HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 3 years Outpatient experience.

Respiratory experience desirable.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts at



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications