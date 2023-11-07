Night Senior Healthcare Assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for Seniors Care Assistants for our client's 63 bedded Nursing Home based in Wisbech which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.

Senior Care Assistant vacancy details:

£13 per hour (Depending position)

full time hours

Night shifts available

Permanent contracts

Senior Care Assistant experience & qualifications:

- You must have experience working within the care industry.

- Previous experience working within a Care Home setting is desired.

- NVQ qualifications in Health and Social care are essential, level 3 desired

- Experience working with the Elderly and those with dementi is desired.

If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.