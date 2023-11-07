For Employers
Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care
company logo
Voyage Care
Healthcare
View 326 jobs
ExmouthLocation
Exmouth
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Job Description and Responsibilities

Role- Senior Support worker

Location - Exmouth, Devon

Pay- £12.17 per hour

At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:

  • Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
  • Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
Voyage Care is seeking a Senior Support worker, to join the management team at one of our services in Exmouth that provides support to those with Learning Disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorder and associated complex behaviours.

Benefits for Voyage Care include:

  • Competitive rates of pay
  • Free, industry leading, face to face and online training - including NVQ's
  • The opportunity for career progression to senior management within a sector leading organisation
  • High street discounts via the Blue Light Card
Reporting to the Service Manager; the Senior Support Worker will oversee staff and provide assistance to the People we Support. Tasks undertaken by the Senior Support Worker may include:

  • Managing the service in the absence of the Service Manager
  • Shift Leading
  • Updating Support Plans and Risk Assessments
  • Undertaking Support Worker Supervisions and Competency Assessments
  • Providing care to the People we Support
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. We are an equal opportunities employer.




Our Senior Support Workers have a sound experience of supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team; with a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field.

This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.

Click Apply to complete our one page application…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.

*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

