Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Location - Exmouth, Devon
Pay- £12.17 per hour
At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:
- Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
- Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)
Benefits for Voyage Care include:
- Competitive rates of pay
- Free, industry leading, face to face and online training - including NVQ's
- The opportunity for career progression to senior management within a sector leading organisation
- High street discounts via the Blue Light Card
- Managing the service in the absence of the Service Manager
- Shift Leading
- Updating Support Plans and Risk Assessments
- Undertaking Support Worker Supervisions and Competency Assessments
- Providing care to the People we Support
Our Senior Support Workers have a sound experience of supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team; with a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field.
This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.
Click Apply to complete our one page application…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.
*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010