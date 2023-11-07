Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Job Description and Responsibilities



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Competitive rates of pay

Free, industry leading, face to face and online training - including NVQ's

The opportunity for career progression to senior management within a sector leading organisation

High street discounts via the Blue Light Card

Managing the service in the absence of the Service Manager

Shift Leading

Updating Support Plans and Risk Assessments

Undertaking Support Worker Supervisions and Competency Assessments

Providing care to the People we Support

Our Senior Support Workers have a sound experience of supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team; with a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field.



This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

