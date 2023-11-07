Team Leader by TFS Healthcare

Team Leader - Rickmansworth

40 hours a week

Salary - £18 per hour PAYE

Driving license and access to own vehicle required

We're working with BeesHive Community to find a Team Leader who will take on a front-line leadership role within a residential care setting.

The 'B Team' are an exceptional group of individuals with a unique perception that sees only opportunities, not obstacles and continually push the boundaries imposed by society on people with learning disabilities. This position ideal for someone who wants to be at the forefront of a progressive team working within the learning disability community.

About the role

You'll be responsible for all aspects of the day-to-day operations, including recruiting and managing staff teams, maintaining partnerships with local community organisations, and ensuring the highest quality of service delivery.

The team at BeesHive Community support a 30 year old woman to lead a fun and independent life, helping her to reach her full potential. To be a part of her 'B Team' you will need stamina and resilience both mental and physical, zest for life, and absolutely critical…a great sense of humour!

Duties of this position of Team Leader:

Recruit, train, inspire, motivate and supervise staff

Chair meetings and deliver training

Take on a visible hands-on leadership role

Maintain quality standards and ensure health and safety compliance

Liaise with, and maintaining partnerships with, other local community organisations in the community

Ensure compliance with company policies and regulatory requirements

Developing the care plan and support plan

Organise rotas and oversight of purchasing and household management

What's it like working at Beeshive Community as a Team Leader:

Grow personally and professionally with a genuinely rewarding opportunity to deliver person centred care and develop into an exceptional carer

Participate in team building events and seasonal incentives organised routinely to encourage and motivate the team to continue to work together

Receive regular visits from the clinical lead, who gives bespoke clinical training ensuring you have the necessary skills to manage clinical requirements.

Visit interesting places, take part in engaging activities and adventures. Have fun with the team, eating cake and laughing a lot!

Benefit from a contributory pension scheme

Be supported with 24-hour service from your dedicated recruitment team

Make a difference to someone's life giving you a full sense of purpose

What we expect from you as a Team Leader:

Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, the ability to communicate with a range of people, using a variety of communication methods

Excellent written skills

Passion for working with people and providing person-centred care

Highly organised and the ability to prioritise your own workload and others in your team

Capacity to work under pressure and to take a problem-solving approach to work

The right values and behaviours to succeed in this progressive, challenging and extremely rewarding job, including adaptability, compassion, courage, empathy and imagination.

Interested in this Team Leader role? We'd love to hear from you! Apply now or send a copy of your CV and a cover letter to .

Innovate Care Group, part of the TFS Healthcare Group, provides support to adults and children with complex care needs within their own homes.

Innovate Care Group is an Equal Opportunities Employer. We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of individuals and require that employees share this commitment. All roles are subject to a number of checks including an enhanced DBS check.

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.