Senior Healthcare Assistant - Days

£13.10 per hour - Paid breaks, DBS & Uniform

Full-time hours - planned rotas



A Top 20 Care Home group 2023!



Leah Lodge in Blackheath is a luxurious care home that provides residential and dementia care to its residents. We are looking to recruit a Senior Care Assistant to work full-time day shifts.



Company benefits include: Employee Assistance Programme, retail discount rewards, Company recognition awards, Refer A Friend scheme, NEST pension as well as Paid breaks.





As a Senior Day Care Assistant, you will be in charge of and work with the team to assist our residents so their care and support needs are met during the night. This involves carrying out personal care and meeting each residents' physical, emotional and spiritual needs, as well as promoting their independence, choice and control.



In addition to this you will delegate tasks and responsibilities to the team on shift, making sure all residents' needs and wishes are met. You will carry out detailed handover's to ensure all care plan and other documentation is completed and to a high standard. You will carry out care plan reviews and other audits when required, and be responsible for administering, ordering and returning medication.



We provide full training and support in career development.



You will need 2 years' previous experience gained from working with older people and people who experience dementia - previous experience as a Senior Care Assistant is desirable.



You will hold or be working towards your NVQ/Diploma Level 3 in Health and Social Care, and have a sound knowledge of care legislation including CQC Fundamental Standards. Previous care home experience is preferred.

