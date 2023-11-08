Support Worker by Voyage Care

Benefits: Life assurance, Access to Childcare vouchers, Flexible working times, Opportunities for career development, Paid training, Industry recognised qualifications, Fully funded DBS/PVG and Guaranteed hours.



About this Job -



We are expanding our team and looking for genuinely caring and hands on individuals to join our team of Support Workers.



This registered service supports individuals within the home and local community. As a Support Worker you will be assisting them to lead independent and fulfilling lives; the people we support are at the heart of all we do. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things and try new activities. We ensure they reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours.



As a leader in health care and support services for individuals throughout the UK, Voyage Care supports thousands of people. Across our services we support people to do various activities such as bowling, going to the cinema and on days out to the coast - so it might not feel much like work!





The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We are therefore looking for Support Workers with previous experience who can hit the ground running. However we will still provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

